Welcome to Hoosier Vote. Your Northern Indiana Hoosier Election Headquarters.

Our mission is to provide voters with clear, unbiased information about the candidates and their platforms to help you make informed decisions at the polls. We are committed to fostering an engaged and informed electorate by offering up-to-date news, detailed candidate profiles, voter resources, and coverage of key election events. 

  • Candidate Profiles
  • Voting Information Tool
  • Latest Election News
  • Voter Resources

80 %

Eligible voters in Indiana and Ohio are registered.

20 +

Candidate profiles available for the 2024 elections

25 k+

Voters have accessed our resources
Candidate Issues

Each candidate profile at HoosierVote.com will link to the candidate's website, social media profiles and the important issues each candidate is focused on.
Environment

Healthcare

Education

Public Safety

Infrastructure

2024 Election Candidates

Your Vote Counts!

Every vote makes a difference in shaping the future of our community and country. Stand up, be heard, and make your voice count in the upcoming 2024 elections!

HoosierVote.com

Your Hoosier Election Headquarters

Latest News & Press

